Hillsborough sheriff to announce results of operation conducted during week of WrestleMania

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister will announce the results of a week-long human trafficking operation. The sheriff's office said the operation was conducted during the days leading up to WrestleMania.

For the second time this year, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office conducted an anti-human trafficking operation ahead of a large-scale event. In February, the sheriff's office arrested more than 70 people as part of "Operation Takedown" during Super Bowl week.

Sheriff Chronister will address the media Thursday, April 15 at 10 a.m.

