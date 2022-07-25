Hillsborough Sheriff calls former volunteer's actions "monstrous"

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a former volunteer employee allegedly sexually battered two adults before taking his own life.

The sheriff's department said early Monday morning, Edward Brito battered two adults in a home in Riverview. HCSO said the battery happened one month after a domestic violence injunction was served on Brito for sexual battery on one of the same victims.

When the domestic violence injunction was served in June, HCSO said Brito's volunteer status was immediately terminated. The sheriff's department said Brito took his own life Monday morning in the Riverview home where the battery happened.

"While mental health is often a factor in incidents of suicide, the actions of this former volunteer are monstrous and a clear example of domestic violence," Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Our agency goes through great lengths to identify individuals like this who should never wear the badge of Deputy Sheriff, from extensive background checks, polygraphs, interviews with neighbors, and personal and professional references."