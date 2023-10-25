Hillsborough Schools will have eyes on all drivers illegally passing buses

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Parents have seen it play out before. Kids walking to and from the school bus with its stop sign out and flashing lights on, while impatient drivers zoom around the bus anyway.

Now, the Hillsborough County School District is looking to help law enforcement catch those drivers in the act with new technology.

"You'll see those cars just bolt past those buses as if they're not even there," said Connie Laster. "That makes me feel angry and anxious because they're little kids."

Laster's five-year-old grandson rides the bus.

"Two minutes, you're already late," said Laster. "You're not going to get there any quicker if you're already late."

Hillsborough County School leaders are getting ready to roll out technology to help hold those drivers accountable. Last week, the district announced a partnership with BusPatrol, a stop arm enforcement technology provider.

"Every one of our 1,100 buses will be equipped with this technology," said Van Ayres, the Hillsborough County Schools Interim Superintendent. "Our buses will have cameras, like the one you see here, to capture the license plates of drivers that illegally pass stopped school buses."

In an interview provided by the district, Ayres pointed out the challenge of catching drivers who illegally pass stopped buses since law enforcement can't be everywhere. It's a top priority for the district because they have 90,000 students who ride the school bus every day.

"BusPatrol will get a video with a time and date stamp that will show the violation," said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. "It must be certified by a law enforcement officer, so it will be sent to the Sheriff's Office. We have 30 days to certify that it is a violation...send it back where the registered owner will receive a fine in the mail of $200."

Ayres said between now and January, BusPatrol will equip their buses with those cameras, and in January, they'll launch a 30-day public awareness campaign and warning period. The program will go live in February, which is welcome news to some parents.

"My baby's life is more important than you going to get your coffee or late for a meeting, so if you get a fine, pay it," said Laster.