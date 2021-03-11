Menu

Hillsborough Schools providing meal boxes for Spring Break, pick-up on Thursday

Hillsborough Schools providing meal boxes for Spring Break, pick-up on Thursday
Posted at 5:41 AM, Mar 11, 2021
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Schools is providing free meal boxes on Thursday that can feed kids 18 and under through Spring Break.

The boxes are also available for students with special needs who are 21 and under.

The lunches will be available for pick-up on Thursday, March 11. There is limited availability.

  • 7:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. pick-up
    • SILO event center; 9036 Brittany Way in Tampa
  • 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. pick-up (32 locations)
    • Armwood HS
    • Blake HS
    • Bloomingdale HS
    • Brandon HS
    • Chamberlain HS
    • Durant HS
    • East Bay HS
    • Freedom HS
    • Gaither HS
    • Hillsborough HS
    • Jefferson HS
    • King HS
    • Lennard HS
    • Leto HS
    • Middleton HS
    • Newsome HS
    • Plant City HS
    • Plant HS
    • Riverview HS
    • Robinson HS
    • Spoto HS
    • Steinbrenner HS
    • Strawberry Crest HS
    • Sumner HS
    • Wharton HS
    • Kenly ES
    • McDonald ES
    • Giunta MS
    • Pizzo K-8
    • Shaw ES
    • Sulphur Springs K-8
    • Mango ES

Click here for more information.

