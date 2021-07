TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Schools is hosting a transportation job fair on Monday.

The fair takes place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Silo Bend The Center for Nutrition and Culinary Services at 9036 Brittany Way Tampa, Florida 33619.

The district says there will be on-the-spot interviews and maybe job offers for school bus drivers and mechanics.

