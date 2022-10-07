Hillsborough Schools announces Hurricane Ian make up days

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Schools announced that the district will extend some early release days to make up for the days missed during Hurricane Ian.

The district said by state law, students must fulfill a minimum number of hours in class each semester to get full credit for their classes.

The district said it determined students must only make up two school days.

In order to keep an entire week off for Thanksgiving break, the district said it identified the following days as make up:

Monday, October 17, will be a full student day (not Early Release) instead of a teacher planning day

The district will extend six Early Release Days into full school days. The following Mondays will now become full school days:

November 7

November 14

November 28

December 5

December 12

December 19

"We believe this plan will have the least impact on our families and allow for a much-needed week off at Thanksgiving, while also providing students with the instructional time they need to be successful," the district said on Facebook.