Hillsborough School District to discuss changing policies on race and LGBTQ+ students to comply with new law

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — At a workshop on Tuesday, Hillsborough County School Board members are set to discuss its policies on race and LGBTQ+ students.

Back in November, the Florida Department of Education sent the Hillsborough County School District a letter claiming two of its policies and procedures were not in compliance with the new parental rights state law.

Specifically, the district’s Racial Equity Policy and LGBTQ+ Critical Resource and Support Guide.

Since then, the district has responded, and school leaders have been working on a full review of its policies and procedures to get in compliance with Florida’s new laws on gender identity and race.

In terms of the district’s Racial Equity Policy, on Tuesday, board members will discuss changing it.

As it stands, it now reads:



“This policy confronts the institutional racism that results in predictably lower academic achievement for students of color than their white peers. Understanding and addressing institutional racism will increase achievement, including on time graduation for all students, while narrowing gaps between the highest and lowest performing students. HCPS acknowledges that complex society and historical factors contribute to inequities within school districts. "

Leaders will consider changing it to this:

“Hillsborough County Public School students deserve respectful learning environments in which their racial and ethnic diversity is valued and contributes to successful academic outcomes. HCPS must provide all students with the support and opportunity to succeed.”

As far as the district’s LGBTQ+ Critical Resource and Support Guide, on Tuesday, board members will receive an update on how it needs to proceed in terms of changing.

The workshop begins at 10 a.m.