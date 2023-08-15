Hillsborough school board to hold workshop about library books and policies

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — On Tuesday, the Hillsborough County School Board is holding a workshop.

At that workshop, board members will review all of the current library materials collection management procedures and take a look at how recent legislation impacts them.

The goal of the workshop is to better understand current and pending legislation to make sure the district is complying with state rules.

Recent state law has brought stricter rules for school districts about what kinds of books and materials they’re allowed to give to students.

Last year, state lawmakers passed HB 1467, which was part of a larger effort to weed out content that officials deemed inappropriate.

The workshop begins at 10 a.m.