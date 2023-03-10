Hillsborough River turns green ahead of St. Patrick's Day

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough River will look green ahead of St. Patrick's Day.

At 10:00 AM Friday, crews started to test-dye the river.

It's all to prepare for the city's St. Patrick's Day Bash in downtown Tampa.

If you're wondering about the impact, green dye is safe for people and animals.

John Ring from the Water Production Division says the dye they use is medical food grade, typically used in tracing leaks within the water and for optical surgeries.

He adds it is 100% safe.

The River O' Green Festival is set for Saturday, March 18.

The free event at Curtis Hixon Parks includes live entertainment, food vendors and fun, family-friendly activities.

Ring says they're hoping for some blue skies to pop the green color!