Hillsborough registered voters to receive new voter info cards

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Elections Department started mailing new voter information cards to registered voters Thursday. Over 900,000 registered voters in Hillsborough County will receive a new Voter Information Card.

Following the 2020 Census, the district worked with the Florida Legislature to redraw district boundaries to reflect changes in population. The elections office then adjusted precinct boundaries to align them with new districts. The Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners approved the changes during its meeting on May 18.

The Supervisor of Elections Office also inspected and reviewed all polling places to determine the changes that need to be made before the upcoming elections. According to the Elections Office, there were 239 Election Day polling places in 2020 and the department plans to have 247 polling places in 2022.

All voters, whether they are experiencing a change or not, will receive a new voter information card. Voters can also find their party affiliation, Election Day precinct, and polling place on the Voter Information Card or by searching for themselves here.

