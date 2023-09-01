Hillsborough High School student arrested with loaded gun, ammo in backpack

TAMPA, Fla. — A 16-year-old Hillsborough High School student was arrested on Friday after a stolen loaded 9-millimeter gun and more than 20 rounds of ammo were found in his backpack.

The student is charged with three felonies; illegal possession of stolen property, illegal possession of a firearm on a school campus and defacing a firearm; along with a misdemeanor for obstructing an investigation.

According to Tampa Police, staff at the school were told about a student vaping in one of the restrooms. They found the student and took him to the office, and when the student learned his backpack would be searched, police said he called another student to come take it.

The resource officer at the school found the other student and the backpack, police said, and found the gun and ammo inside.

In a press release, Tampa Police said there was no indication before the weapon was found that there was an armed person on the campus. The investigation is active. Police said, "Currently, nothing suggests the student had the intention to harm anyone on the campus using the stolen firearm."

"Back in June, we made it very clear that a juvenile who illegally possesses a firearm will face serious consequences," said Chief Lee Bercaw. "We're fortunate that no one was hurt, but let this be a stark reminder for students who think bringing a firearm onto the school's campus is a good idea—it's not, and there are adult consequences as a result of adult decisions."