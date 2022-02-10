Hillsborough County extends state of emergency due to COVID

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — Hillsborough County has extended the local state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic for another seven days.

Hillsborough County Administrator Bonnie Wise signed the extension Thursday, February 10.

The extension will be in effect through Feb. 17.

A state of local emergency can be in effect for only seven days at a time unless rescinded or extended. The emergency declaration gives the County Administrator and emergency managers the ability to quickly take certain actions to ensure the health, safety, and welfare of the community, and provides a path for federal reimbursement of certain expenses, such as the County's COVID-19 vaccination efforts.