Hillsborough DOH issues rabies alert for Tampa neighborhood after cat tests positive

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County issued a rabies alert on Friday for the area around one Tampa neighborhood after a cat tested positive earlier in the week.

The alert is active for 60 days in the area around Nob Oak Avenue. It includes the following boundaries:



North - County Line Road

East - Kinnan Street

South - Cross Creek Blvd

West - Bruce B Downs Blvd

The cat that tested positive is a domestic shorthaired brown and white tabby.

The department reminds residents and visitors that rabies is present in the wild animal population and domestic animals are at risk if not vaccinated. The public is asked to maintain a heightened awareness that rabies is active in Hillsborough County. Alerts are designed to increase awareness to the public. Please be aware that rabies activities can also occur outside the alert area.

The department also advised the following precautions:



Keep rabies vaccinations up to date for all pets and at-risk livestock.

Support animal control in efforts to reduce feral and stray animal populations.

Spay or neuter your pets to help reduce the number of unwanted pets that may not be properly cared for or regularly vaccinated.

Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals with outdoor food sources such as uncovered trash or litter.

Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home.

Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly.

Prevent bats from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, churches, schools, and other similar areas, where they might come in contact with people and pets.

Anyone bitten or scratched by wild or domestic animals should seek medical attention and report the injury to the DOH- Hillsborough at 813-559-4339.

