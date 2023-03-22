Hillsborough County deputy arrested for alleged DUI after car crash

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Hillsborough County detention deputy faces a DUI charge dating back to a crash in December 2022.

HCSO said that Shastri Khan, a detention deputy with the sheriff's office since November 2018, crashed his personal car into two other cars on Dec. 29, 2022, near Groveland. HCSO deputies added that Khan refused to provide a breath sample.

While the other two parties in the crash had minor injuries, Khan was taken to Lakeland Regional Hospital in an ambulance following the accident. HCSO said that labs conducted at the hospital found he was impaired while driving.

Khan was placed on unpaid administrative leave after the crash, which will continue while the investigation is ongoing.

"As law enforcement officers, we are held to a higher standard, both on and off duty," Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "It is deeply disappointing when a member of our team falls short of that standard, as is the case with this DUI. We will hold the individual accountable for their actions and work to rebuild the trust of our community."