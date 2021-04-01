Hillsborough deputies searching for hit-and-run driver who injured 9-year-old boy

WIMAUMA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is looking for the driver of a vehicle who hit a child and then left the area.

Deputies said around 7 a.m. on Thursday, a child's mother called 911 to report her 9-year-old son had been hit by a vehicle while waiting for the school bus in the 2400 block of West Lake Drive in Wimauma.

The child's mother took her son to a local hospital to be treated for head injuries. His injuries are unknown at this time, deputies said.

Deputies recovered surveillance video that captured the boy walking along the roadway, toward the bus stop just before 6 a.m.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

At some point, the child was then hit by a dark-colored sedan on West Lake Drive, deputies said. The vehicle is seen seconds before the incident took place and, at this time, is considered a vehicle of interest.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

"We are urging anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or who may recognize the vehicle in question, to please come forward," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "No tip is too small and may help our detectives identify the driver at fault. While we investigate this crash, we want to remind drivers to remain alert, at all times, of their surroundings. With school back in session, children are walking to school or bus stops, and it is imperative that drivers remain focused on the pedestrians around them."

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.

