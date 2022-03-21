Hillsborough deputies search for man accused of murder

PLANT CITY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused of second-degree murder after a person was found dead in Plant City last week.

The sheriff's office said around 8:30 p.m. on March 17 a shooting happened in the 3800 block of Medulla Road and an adult man was found dead in a shed on that property.

Carl Lee, 44, is wanted in connection to that man's death, the sheriff's office said on Monday. Authorities said they obtained probable cause to arrest Lee for one charge of murder in the second degree.

Lee was last seen driving a newer model Honda sedan near the scene, a press release said. The tag number is not known.

The sheriff's office said Lee is possibly armed with an unknown caliber handgun.

Lee is a known offender to the sheriff's office, a press release said, and he is currently on felony probation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at (813) 247-8200.