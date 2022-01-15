Hillsborough deputies looking for Mustang involved in hit and run

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla- — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Dover.

According to deputies, on Friday, January 14, 2022, just after 8:00 a.m., a black Ford Mustang convertible struck a pedestrian on Gallagher Road and fled southbound towards Lewis Raulerson Road. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital and was later pronounced deceased.

The vehicle is missing the right-side mirror and may have damage to the front passenger side.

“This driver’s decision to flee the scene of the crash was reckless, cruel, and illegal,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Our detectives are currently working to locate this driver. If someone recognizes this vehicle, please contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office immediately.”

Anyone with information is urged to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office immediately at (813) 247-8200.