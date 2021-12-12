Hillsborough deputies investigate homicide in Thonotosassa

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is conducting a homicide investigation in Thonotosassa.

Officials said on Saturday, just before 2 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 9400 block of Goldenrod Road to conduct a welfare check. When deputies arrived, they found a dead woman.

"We are devastated to see such senseless violence end someone’s life, “said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Detectives are currently working to piece together the events that led up to this tragic death. This cruel violence will not be tolerated in our community, and will not go unpunished.”

At this time, there is no threat to the public. Detectives believe this was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813)247-8200.