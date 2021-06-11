Watch
Hillsborough deputies investigate deadly shooting in Tampa

Posted at 11:28 PM, Jun 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-10 23:53:03-04

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting in Tampa Thursday night.

HCSO said around 8:30 p.m., deputies responded to the intersection of Waters Ave. and Anderson Rd. where they found a man's body in the road next to his vehicle.

Detectives made contact with the shooter, who remained on the scene.

At this time, detectives do not know what led to the shooting.

There is no threat to the public, HCSO said. This was an isolated incident.

If anyone has any information on the incident, you are urged to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813-247-8200).

