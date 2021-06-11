Hillsborough deputies investigate deadly shooting in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting in Tampa Thursday night.

HCSO said around 8:30 p.m., deputies responded to the intersection of Waters Ave. and Anderson Rd. where they found a man's body in the road next to his vehicle.

Detectives made contact with the shooter, who remained on the scene.

At this time, detectives do not know what led to the shooting.

There is no threat to the public, HCSO said. This was an isolated incident.

If anyone has any information on the incident, you are urged to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813-247-8200).

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates on ABC Action News