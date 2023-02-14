Hillsborough deputies ask for help identifying attempted bank robbery suspect

VALRICO, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Department asked for the public's help to help find a man they said attempted to rob a Truist Bank in Valrico last Friday.

According to the Sheriff's Department, the suspect walked into the bank around 2 p.m. with a gray bag and what appeared to be a pipe bomb. Detectives said the man demanded an undisclosed amount of money before he left the bank, leaving his bag behind.

Investigators said no incendiary device was found in the bag that was left at the scene. Detectives released video from the scene Tuesday.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's detectives said the suspect was between 5'9" and 5'11" tall, weighed approximately 180 pounds, and had gray hair. He was last seen wearing a green, camouflaged shirt, light blue colored jeans, and a black cap.

If you have any information about the attempted bank robbery, you're asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Department at 813-247-8200.