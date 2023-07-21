Police arrest man for attempted murder in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. — A man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly shooting another man multiple times.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to a crash around 5:44 a.m. at East Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Leanne Avenue on Sunday, July 16.

When they arrived, deputies said they found the victim, along with a motorcycle, lying on the road east of Leanne. He had been shot multiple times. Hillsborough County Fire Rescue then took the victim to Tampa General Hospital.

Investigators identified Luis Rojas Araujo, 50, as a suspect. They obtained an arrest warrant charging him with attempted first-degree murder and other offenses.

Police received a tip Wednesday that Rojas Araujo was in Lakeland. Lakeland Police then began to surveil the suspect's location, which resulted in his arrest following a phone negotiation.