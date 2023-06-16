Hillsborough County woman charged with 1st-degree murder in death of 2-year-old: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A woman arrested for the death of a child received additional charges Thursday, according to officials.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) announced that Rebecca Louise Gussage-Johnston, 24, has now been charged with murder in the first degree while engaged in aggravated child abuse after the death of a 2-year-old child.

Gussage-Johnston was initially arrested for aggravated child abuse resulting in great bodily harm and child neglect in May. HCSO said that after consultation with the Medical Examiner's Office, the manner of death was determined to be a homicide due to severe neglect.

Deputies responded to an emergency call in the 10000 block of U.S. Highway 301 about a child in distress on May 19. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to officials, an investigation revealed that the child sustained injuries to several parts of their body, and Gussage-Johnston admitted to punishing the day prior for "acting out" by confining the child to a chair for an extended period of time without any care or attention.

They added that Gussage-Johnston failed to seek medical assistance for the child for nearly 24 hours; a concerned family member of the victim eventually called 911.

"The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has unrelenting fervor in our pursuit of justice for innocent children hurt by criminals," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "It is truly heart-wrenching to witness such senseless and preventable acts of violence targeting our youth. The tenacity of our detectives has allowed us to ensure this woman faces the consequences of her disgusting actions."

Authorities didn't release information on the victim or the relationship between Gussage-Johnston and the victim.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with additional information regarding the case can contact HCSO at 813-247-8200.