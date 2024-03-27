Hillsborough County to honor Vietnam veterans in ceremony Thursday

Posted at 5:04 PM, Mar 27, 2024

Hillsborough County will honor Vietnam veterans at the Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans & War Dog event on March 28 at 10 a.m.

The keynote speaker is retired Army Colonel Rolfe Arnhym who served two tours in Vietnam. He graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1953 and served 21 years on active duty in the U.S. Army before retiring as Lieutenant Colonel.

This year’s theme is “Still Serving”

The event is located at Veterans Memorial Park and Rear Admiral LeRoy Collins Jr. Veterans Museum.

