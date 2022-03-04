Hillsborough County Shred Fest set for Saturday

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County is hosting Shred Fest 2022 this Saturday, March 5, from 9-11 a.m.

The free drive-thru event gives residents the chance to safely dispose of old documents and electronic devices that contain personal information.

It will take place at Veterans Memorial Park, 3602 U.S. Hwy. 301 N., Tampa, FL 33619.

Document shredding is limited to three copy-paper-size boxes or three kitchen-sized trash bag containers per vehicle. White or clear bags are preferred.

Examples of items that can be safely shredded at Shred Fest 2022 include:



Old bank documents

Obsolete bills and receipts

Old medical records containing personal information

Expired home and car insurance policies

Junk mail such as credit card offers with personal information

Old travel documents, including boarding passes

Sticky or other notes containing passwords

CDs and DVDs (no 3-ring binders)

Electronic devices that can be securely disposed of at Shred Fest 2022 include:

Desktops

Laptops

Cellphones

Circuit boards

Game consoles

Hard drives

Printers

Tablets

No commercial shredding will be permitted at the event.

The event also offers free consumer education and protection services on site as it kicks off National Consumer Protection Week, which runs March 6 through March 12.

