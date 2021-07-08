Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office investigating homicide at Tampa apartment complex

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman at a Tampa apartment complex early Thursday morning.

Authorities were called to the Willow Brooke Apartments, located on the 14000 block of Hellenic Drive, at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday after someone called 911 to report gunshots.

Sheriff Chad Chronister said the situation appears to be domestic-related.

According to a press release, the caller said a male and female inside one of the apartments were arguing before gunshots were heard. The SWAT team responded, secured the scene and then found the body of a woman inside the apartment.

HCSO's Criminal Investigation Division is now investigating.

"As our detectives piece together this crime, we are all deeply saddened by this senseless violence that ended a woman's life," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "At this time, this appears to be a domestic-related incident, and we believe the victim was targeted. We are asking anyone who saw or heard anything to please come forward and help us find the person behind this attack."

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.

No other information has been released at this time.