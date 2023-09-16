Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office cracks down on illegal street takeovers with "Operation Safe Street"

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) launched "Operation Safe Street" to combat illegal street takeovers, focusing on Brandon and its neighboring communities.

The operation was started in response to information indicating a large number of vehicles gathering in Hillsborough County with the intention to do street takeovers, authorities said.

The outcomes of "Operation Safe Street" are as follows:

Traffic Stops: 11

Criminal Citations: 8

Spectator Citations: 4

Arrests: 4

According to the release, two vehicles were impounded due to the operation, and one was subject to a 30-day hold due to the nature of the violations.

Many citations issued during the operation involved juvenile drivers and passengers participating in the street takeover event.

"Parents, I am pleading with you to warn your children about the dangers of participating in these events," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We are sending a strong and unmistakable message: reckless behavior will not be tolerated in our community."

If you see or know of a street-racing event, HCSO asks you to contact (813) 247-8200.