Hillsborough County set to host virtual Neighborhoods Expo on Aug. 19

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County is set to host a virtual Neighborhoods Expo, giving the community an opportunity to learn more about Hillsborough County departments and the programs and services they offer.

The event will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 19 and is free to the public. Participants must register by 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 17.

Residents can ask questions about their government through informational sessions and virtual exhibit booths.

Sessions are one hour long and will be held at 9 a.m., 10:15 a.m., and 11:30 a.m. Two informational sessions will be held during each hour and include:



Granting Opportunities

Urban Legends – Truth or Consequences

Coyotes, Cats, Dogs, and Alligators … Oh My!

What Can Your County Do for You?

For the Health of It

Help is on the Way … Resources that Can Speak for You!

Several County departments will participate in the virtual exhibit booths, including Code Enforcement, Pet Resource Center, Aging Services, Extension Services, Solid Waste, Library Services, Water Resources, Consumer & Veterans Services, and Public Works.

New this year for the Neighborhoods Expo is the Collaboration Lab, allowing residents, special guests, and department staff to collaborate in a free-form setting.

Visit here for times, session information, and more.