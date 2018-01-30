Hillsborough County Schools in need of school nurses

The Hillsborough County School District is working to fill 50 open nursing positions across the district.

The openings come at a critical time, as the country is seeing a flu epidemic.

Carol Butts, a nurse at Riverview High School, tells us they have had at least one student a day come in with flu like symptoms, "we're starting to see clusters," she said, "it's just so contagious."

Hillsborough County schools are looking to hire 50 school nurses, LPN's and RN's.

Although they are needed district wide, they are seeing a higher need in South Tampa and Northwest Tampa.

The district says they constantly recruit from local colleges like USF, UF, Florida Southern, South University and St. Pete College.

For Butts, she's been a school nurse for 16 years, she loves working with students and the schedule.

"You get two weeks off for Christmas, a week off for Thanksgiving, and you have summers," said Butts.

For more information on the openings, go to district's website here.