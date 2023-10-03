Hillsborough County School District looking to recruit ESE teachers to fill about 100 vacancies

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — “I’ve always worked with ESE students, but I fell in love with the process of just seeing them grow,” said ESE teacher Chinovia Shedrick.

Shedrick is an Exceptional Student Education, or ESE, teacher at Memorial Middle School in Hillsborough County.

She’s been with the district for 17 years, starting off as a paraprofessional.

“That motivated me to go back to school and obtain my bachelor’s degree so that I can be an official teacher and be that voice for my students,” said Shedrick.

With help from the district’s STEP program, she was able to transition into the teacher role.

The STEP program is an accelerated ESE teacher preparation program for people who don’t have a background in education.

“You don’t have to have that education background. You have to have the will, the want, the desire to connect with kids, and we can do the rest from there,” said Scott Richman, Supervisor in Professional Learning for Hillsborough County Public Schools.

“It’s such a great program. It helps you cross every bridge that you need to cross as far as getting your certification,” said Shedrick.

The Hillsborough County School District is hoping that the program will help them fill about 100 current ESE teacher vacancies.

“It allows us to provide students with role models and guides and inspiration to go forward. We all can think about that teacher who made a difference in our lives,” said Richman.

Officials are looking for the right people to do the job.

“You have to have a love for students. And then you have to have a love for unique students. Because when you talk about special education, it’s special for a reason. Whether that’s a physical disability or that’s a learning disability. So patience is a big part of the game,” said Shedrick.

Shedrick told ABC Action News that becoming an ESE teacher has been extremely rewarding.

“So many of our students come to us. They have experienced trauma that we, as adults, may not realize. They come to us several years behind in learning simply because that’s just how they’re made. But when you build a relationship with a student, that relationship doesn’t just encompass education only. It helps them become a better person,” said Shedrick.

“To see my students who may start the year off not talking or acting out and by the end of the year they’re now reading on level, or they’re close to level, and they’re now able to handle frustrating situations because you’ve given them the tools, that to me is what it’s all about,” she added.

There are three information sessions in October for people to learn about becoming an ESE teacher.

They’re all at the Instruction Services Center.



2920 N. 40th Street, Tampa in Room 102

Oct. 3: starts at 4 p.m. Oct. 9: starts at 6 p.m. Oct. 10: starts at 1 p.m.



To register for one of the information sessions, click here.

“If you’re even remotely interested in becoming a teacher for students with special needs, please come to our information session. Come, listen, and hear. It might be the right thing for you. It might not be. You might hear our message and really be moved and touched, and this is what you want to do. You may decide it’s not for you. But ultimately, it gives you a chance to explore that opportunity,” said Richman.

“Give us a chance, give the district a chance. Give our students a chance. They need people who love them, who care about them,” said Shedrick.