Hillsborough County School Board to adopt more than 2 dozen revised policies

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — There will be a public hearing at Tuesday’s Hillsborough County School Board meeting about more than two dozen policies that leaders have reviewed, discussed and revised.

Board members are expected to approve and adopt the policies with all of the changes.

It's a process they've been working on since October 2023.

The policies cover a variety of topics, including physical examinations, school entrance requirements, student behavior management, school counseling and bullying and harassment.

The revisions revamp the district’s threat management rules to comply with the new statewide model.

The changes also affect the board’s policy on corporal punishment— clarifying and clearly removing any authorization to administer corporal punishment to students in any setting.

The meeting begins at 4 p.m.