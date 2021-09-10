Hillsborough County principal surprised with Super Bowl 56 tickets at the NFL Experience

TAMPA, Fla. — Dr. Henrissa Berry was told she would be throwing the first pass of the season. What she didn't know is that after her toss to Simeon Rice, she'd be getting two passes of her own to Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles, California.

"I was totally shocked. I had no idea they were going to do this, but I am ready for the Super Bowl," Berry said.

Berry is the Young Middle School Magnet Creative Science Centre principal and oversees the Buccaneers Youth Leadership Program.

"All the hard work that we've done all year long is really coming together into something that is going to make an amazing school year this year," Berry said. "I am so excited about our partnership with the Bucs and the NFL our students are ready to go, and our teachers are psyched to be supported by the NFL and the because so I am just excited."

Berry told ABC Action News reporter Michael Paluska she's never been to the Super Bowl and doesn't know who her guest will be. But, she didn't get a chance to think that far ahead. One thing she is sure of, she'll be watching the Bucs play in Los Angeles.

"We are going for a two-peat a repeat," Berry said. "It's a dream come true as a former physical education teacher like this is just amazing, and I am so excited to be able to go words can't express."