Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center celebrates 100K pets saved since 2012

The Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center is celebrating a major milestone on Friday — saving its 100,000 pet since 2012.

It was a decade ago when the shelter decided to improve its live-release rate.

"In 2012, the euthanasia rate at the shelter, like at most public shelters throughout the country at that time, was painfully high,' according to the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center. "About 12,000 dogs and cats were euthanized that year, nearly two-thirds of the pets brought to the shelter."

Today, the shelter's live-release rate is above 90% — which is among the highest in the nation. The Pet Resource Center said what makes that even more remarkable is the fact it's "the only open-admission shelter in Hillsborough County, meaning it accepts all dogs and cats regardless of age, medical condition, or breed."

To celebrate the accomplishment, Hillsborough County and shelter officials will recognize the local resident who adopted the 100,000 pet saved at 10 a.m. on Friday.

The following, per the shelter, are also responsible for its success in saving so many pets:

• The creation of a pet support team that works to help residents keep their pets rather than turning them over to the shelter. Team members can help resolve issues with pet behavior, provide food and other supplies, and even help arrange medical care.

• Actively working with more than 300 pet rescue groups.

• Establishment of a foster program that allows residents to take pets home for as little as a week. The program helps clear shelter space and provides valuable information about the pets’ behavior and personality, and many of the pets are adopted by the foster parents or their friends or families.

• Establishing pet-enrichment programs such as dog play groups.

• Quickly spaying/neutering and evaluating pets so most dogs and cats can go home the same day people decide to adopt them.

• Allowing residents to view virtually all available dogs and cats at the shelter through an online kennel that includes photos, medical information and behavioral notes.

• A commitment to matching people with the right pet, which increases owner satisfaction and reduces return rates.

• Increasing the number and variety of medical issues that can be treated at the shelter. Animals with ailments that almost automatically resulted in euthanasia a decade ago are now routinely treated at the shelter by veterinary staff and ultimately adopted.