Hillsborough County Parks and Rec hosting 'It Takes a Village' community baby shower

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Parks and Recreation is hosting its first-ever community baby shower.
The "It Takes A Village" community event is taking place on September 25, but the department is collecting donations from September 1-18.
List of donation items:
- Diapers, wipes.
- Diaper ointments.
- Baby shampoo.
- Wash and lotion.
- Formula(Similac and Enfamil)
- Teethers.
- Vaporizers.
- Infant carrier.
- Baby bouncer.
- Stroller.
- Pack and play.
- Boppy pillows quiet toys.
- New clothes (newborn to 3T)
- Bottles
- Onesies
Donations can be dropped off at the Gardenville Recreation Center at 6219 Symmes Road Gibsonton, FL 33534.
Click here to register.