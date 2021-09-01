Watch
Hillsborough County Parks and Rec hosting 'It Takes a Village' community baby shower

Posted at 5:57 AM, Sep 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-01 05:57:49-04

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Parks and Recreation is hosting its first-ever community baby shower.

The "It Takes A Village" community event is taking place on September 25, but the department is collecting donations from September 1-18.

List of donation items:

  • Diapers, wipes.
  • Diaper ointments.
  • Baby shampoo.
  • Wash and lotion.
  • Formula(Similac and Enfamil)
  • Teethers.
  • Vaporizers.
  • Infant carrier.
  • Baby bouncer.
  • Stroller.
  • Pack and play.
  • Boppy pillows quiet toys.
  • New clothes (newborn to 3T)
  • Bottles
  • Onesies

Donations can be dropped off at the Gardenville Recreation Center at 6219 Symmes Road Gibsonton, FL 33534.

Click here to register.

