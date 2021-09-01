Hillsborough County Parks and Rec hosting 'It Takes a Village' community baby shower

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Parks and Recreation is hosting its first-ever community baby shower.

The "It Takes A Village" community event is taking place on September 25, but the department is collecting donations from September 1-18.

List of donation items:



Diapers, wipes.

Diaper ointments.

Baby shampoo.

Wash and lotion.

Formula(Similac and Enfamil)

Teethers.

Vaporizers.

Infant carrier.

Baby bouncer.

Stroller.

Pack and play.

Boppy pillows quiet toys.

New clothes (newborn to 3T)

Bottles

Onesies

Donations can be dropped off at the Gardenville Recreation Center at 6219 Symmes Road Gibsonton, FL 33534.

