LITHIA, Fla. — Hillsborough County officials are working a 30-acre brush fire in Lithia.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said they are on the scene working with Florida Forest Svc in Lithia west of Balm-Riverview Road.

Crews are working to make sure power lines and one structure in the area are protected from the fire.

Officials said brush trucks and other apparatus are being used to contain the brush fire.

This is a developing story, get the latest updates on ABC Action News