Hillsborough County officials discussing evacuations as Tropical Storm Ian looms

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County officials stated they are making decisions regarding evacuations ahead of Tropical Storm Ian during a press conference in Tampa on Sunday.

County administrator Bonnie Wise, Hillsborough County Office of Emergency Management director Timothy Dudley and other elected officials reminded residents to make preparations in advance while continuing to monitor Tropical Storm Ian.

Officials urged residents to get their homes and businesses storm-ready now.

"We always hope for the best, but we need to do everything in the event we are impacted by this intensifying storm," Dudley stated. "We are doing everything we can to protect residents and property."

Wise added that they are prepared to open several dozen shelters if needed, but they are trying to be strategic on which areas might need them the most.

"We always tell people that evacuating doesn't have to mean going to Georgia or even across the state," she said. "Sometimes it can mean staying with family or friends that live just 20 miles inland."

Officials assured residents that they are doing the work to prepare Hillsborough. Many of their statements echoed those of Governor Ron DeSantis, who held his own press conference earlier on Sunday.

"For those folks who are new to the state, who have not experienced this yet... just make sure you make your preparations," he urged.

