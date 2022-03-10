Hillsborough County offers specialty spring break camps

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Spring break kicks off for students in Hillsborough County on Monday and the county is offering three different camps that parents can sign their children up for.

The camps include ESports, Skate and Eco-adventure.

ESPORTS CAMP

Learn to play popular video games like Super Smash Brothers, Rocket League, and Fortnite in a specially created esports lounge with 65-inch TVs and gaming chairs.

When: Monday, March 14, and Wednesday, March 16, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Northdale Park & Recreation Center, 15550 Spring Pine Dr., Tampa, FL 33624

Cost: $12 each day. Registration is required; register here.

SKATE CAMP

Skate camp is designed for first-timers, beginners, and intermediate skaters. Participants will learn skateboard fundamentals and techniques, board control, maneuverability, safety, and course etiquette. Cost: $60 for the week.

When: March 14-18, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Providence Skate Park, 5720 Providence Rd., Riverview, FL 33578

Cost: $60 for the week. Registration is required; register here.

ECO-ADVENTURE CAMP

If your kids can’t wait to explore, investigate, and play outdoors, the Eco-Adventure Camp is for them. This camp is perfect for children who love to learn more about nature and the world around them.

When: Monday, March 14, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Riverview Civic Center)

Wednesday, March 16, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Carrollwood Village Park)

Where: Riverview Civic Center, 11020 Park Dr., Riverview, FL 33569

Carrollwood Village Park, 4680 W. Village Dr., Tampa, FL 33624

Cost: $12. Registration is required; register here.

