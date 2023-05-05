Hillsborough County offers free mosquito fish to help reduce the mosquito population

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Summer rains help create the perfect opportunity for mosquitoes to breed throughout the Tampa Bay area. Hillsborough County is offering residents the opportunity to naturally reduce the mosquito population.

Mosquito fish, or Gambusia Holbrooki, are small, native freshwater fish that eat mosquito larvae. You place the fish in backyard ponds, birdbaths, fountains, animal troughs, unused swimming pools and other standing water. They help reduce the adult mosquito population and control the spread of mosquito-borne disease.

On the following Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Hillsborough County Mosquito Management Services will give away free mosquito fish at the following eight events located in parks across the county:



May 6 – Mosquito Management Services - 6527 Eureka Springs Road, Tampa

May 20 – Traffic Management Center: 2310 Regional Water Ln., Tampa

June 10 – Keith Waller Park, 1318 Sydney Dover Rd., Dover

June 24 – Northdale Park, 15550 Spring Pine Dr., Tampa

July 8 – Gadsden Park, 6901 S. MacDill Ave., Tampa

July 22 – Fishhawk Sports Complex, 16000 Fishhawk Blvd., Lithia

August 5 – Oscar Cooler Sports Complex, 766 W. Lutz Lake Fern Rd., Lutz

August 19 – Keystone Rec Center, 17928 Gunn Hwy., Odessa

September 9 – Southshore Library, 15816 Beth Shields Way, Ruskin

September 23 – Providence Skate Park, 5720 Providence Rd.,Riverview

You will need to bring a photo ID showing residence in Hillsborough County to receive the fish. The fish are available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

Officials say the fish require no feeding, and their care is limited to protecting them from garden sprays, chlorine, or other cleaning chemicals.

Hillsborough County's Mosquito Management division works to reduce mosquitoes in the county. You can read the agency's four tips on preventing mosquito bites and 13 places you might find standing water by clicking here.