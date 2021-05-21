Hillsborough County offering free mosquito fish to help reduce the mosquito population

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Summer rains help create the perfect opportunity for mosquitoes to breed in the Tampa Bay area. Hillsborough County is offering residents the opportunity to naturally reduce the mosquito population.

Mosquito fish, or Gambusia Holbrooki, are small, native freshwater fish that eat mosquito larvae. You place the fish in backyard ponds, birdbaths, fountains, animal troughs, unused swimming pools and other standing water. They help reduce the adult mosquito population and control the spread of mosquito-borne disease.

On the following Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Hillsborough County Mosquito Management Services will give away free mosquito fish at the following eight events located in parks across the county:

May 22 – Mosquito Management Services - 6527 Eureka Springs Road, Tampa

June 5 – Northdale Park - 15550 Spring Pine Drive, Tampa

June 19 – Providence Skate Park - 5720 Providence Road, Riverview

July 10 – Keystone Rec Center, 17928 Gunn Highway, Odessa

July 24 – SouthShore Library - 15816 Beth Shields Way, Ruskin

August 7 – Mike E. Sansone Community Park - 1702 N. Park Road, Plant City

August 21 – Temple Terrace Public Library, 202 Bullard Parkway, Temple Terrace

September 11 – Alderman's Ford Conservation Park - 100 Alderman’s Ford Park Drive, Plant City

September 25 – Mosquito Management Services - 6527 Eureka Springs Road, Tampa

You will need to bring a photo ID showing residence in Hillsborough County to receive the fish. The fish are available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

Hillsborough County's Mosquito Management division works to reduce mosquitoes in the county. You can read the agency's four tips on preventing mosquito bites and 13 places you might find standing water by clicking here.