Hillsborough County now eligible for FEMA assistance as family awaits help

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — People in Hillsborough County can now apply for FEMA assistance if they have damage from Hurricane Idalia.

ABC Action News is following through with a family whose home flooded during the storm.

Last month, they were denied assistance because Hillsborough County was not yet declared a disaster area. Now that people in Hillsborough are eligible for help, the Vasilakos family hopes some relief is on the way.

“It’s been hard. Life has been hard. There’s been definitely challenges," Jessica Vasilakos said.

The Vasilakoses had about a foot of water flood their home after the hurricane, which left them with a lot of cleanup and rebuilding.

ABC Action News got a firsthand look at the destruction last month when the family was denied help. It looks the exact same now.

Vasilakos said it has been a really frustrating process dealing with the insurance and figuring out how they are going to pay for all of the damage. She said they hope FEMA assistance will kickstart the rebuilding process.

“It will be some relief if something does happen because we've put a lot of money out for just living. We bought an R.V. and it’s crazy," Vasilakos said. "That's a whole other expense on top of everything."

She said, at this point, any money helps. FEMA agents are assessing the damage, and the family is still waiting to see how much help they will get.

If you live in Hillsborough County, click here to apply for FEMA assistance.