Hillsborough County middle school assistant teacher charged with possession of child pornography

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police said they have arrested a middle school assistant teacher on more than 100 counts of possession of child pornography.

Ricky Broadnax, Sr., 55, was arrested and charged on Thursday in Hillsborough County.

The Tampa Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding uploaded and shared images online.

Detectives got a search warrant at 18311 Highwoods Preserve #4308 in Tampa. During the search, a locked safe was found in Broadnax's bedroom, where detectives said child pornography was found on data storage devices.

Broadnax is an assistant teacher at Liberty Middle School, but according to Tampa Police, no victims are related to his employment.

"It is deeply concerning that someone tasked with the education and safety of our children would be involved in this type of criminal behavior," said Interim Chief Lee Bercaw.

Hillsborough Schools gave ABC Action News the following statement on the arrest:

"We are shocked and deeply troubled by the allegations. He has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of the investigation."