Hillsborough County looks to create 20-year plan for development

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County wants to hear from you in a survey as they start to create a long-term plan to further develop the unincorporated parts of the county.

The survey will help create the future look for the area. The county said it will use the survey to help develop its 20-year comprehensive plan.

This will really help direct the future of where you live and what it will look like when your kids or grandchildren grow up.

The county expects 350,000 more people to move here in the next 20 years. That is why they need to adjust and prepare to create more housing and transit options.

The plan also looks to bring more jobs and mixed-use developments to the area.

“The other strategy were exploring is, are there new areas for growth outside of where we have existing built subdivisions and commercial areas? Would there perhaps between I-75 and Plant City the opportunities for new growth," Melissa Zornitta with the Hillsborough County Planning Commission said.

Traffic is a big concern as we talk about growth and development. The county said it's looking at ways to combat future traffic or road issues.

“Well, it will probably take a wide range of strategies to address the situation because we can’t widen roads everywhere. There are places where that is a good solution. There are places where other modes of transportation might need to be the focus." Zornitta said.

She said they are also looking to create more walkable areas and have a transit bus service.

Zornitta said she wants to know where exactly people would like to see the growth.

Click here to fill out the survey.The county will have comprehensive plan drafts ready by the middle of the summer.

