Hillsborough County hosts 4-H open house for students

Hillsborough County is hosting an open house for its 4-H Youth Development Program this weekend.

We headed to Riverview High School for a look at 4-H, which includes robotics, photography, art and public speaking.

Student President Sean Salvey tends to steer and chickens on campus.

"That is just all about animals, there's so much more to do. The leadership being involved as an officer, public speaking, all of the different competitions, the judging and photography, as well, " explained Salvey.

Amber Norris with the Hillsborough County 4-H extension office said, "Though we began in 1902, Agriculture has changed and evolved, and so has 4-H. So we meet the needs of kids, 5 to 18. So any school-aged child in Hillsborough County, anywhere in the United States, really, it gives them an opportunity to come and learn what does 4-H have to offer because it is more than just agriculture."

What: 4-H Open House

When: Saturday, Aug. 26, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Florida State Fairgrounds, 4800 U.S. 301, Tampa, FL 33610 (Enter at Orient Road)

More details are available by clicking here.