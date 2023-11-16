Hillsborough County hosting workshop to support caregivers

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — November is National Caregivers Month. We're shedding light on some local resources available for caregivers in Hillsborough County.

Kathleen Mack lives in Brandon. She's a full-time caregiver for her husband.

She spent the last few years unaware of the resources available for caregivers. Now, she wants people in her situation to know it’s okay to ask for help.

“For me, it was a lot different than what I thought it might be. It is taking care of somebody 24/7 from morning to night, similar to what it was like when I had children," Mack said.

She said her husband can't be left alone.

“The hardest part would be to see the decline in my husband's health.”

Mack said her situation changed when she found an adult daycare center in her neighborhood.

“I was crying from relief. I was like, this is something that will help both him and I,” Mack said.

She said it's made a huge difference for them because it allows him to socialize and be a bit more independent while giving her time for herself.

We also spoke to Christine West, the manager at Bloomingdale Adult Day Care Center. She said most people come to the center for a few hours a day. They participate in engaging activities and get to socialize with the other adults there.

“Caregivers are our heroes. It is very stressful when you’re responsible for every minute of every day,” West said.

She explained not many people know about the adult daycare center, and she wants to get the word out that there is help available.

On Saturday, November 18, Hillsborough County is hosting a workshop to assist caregivers. It will provide resources, support and have speakers.

It will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wimauma Senior Center. The address is 16621 Lagoon Shore Blvd, Wimauma, FL.

Click here for more information on the county's adult day services.

Click here for Alzheimer's Support.

