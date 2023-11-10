Hillsborough County hosting 59th annual Veterans Day tribute

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Saturday, November 11, is Veterans Day, and Hillsborough County will host its 59th annual Veterans Tribute. Year after year, hundreds of veterans reconnect at this event.

ABC Action News spoke to Tanishila Floyd, a local veteran, who explained that this event is a time to reconnect with her military family and honor her fellow veterans.

Floyd served in the military for 10 years. Now she holds on to the lessons she learned and relationships she formed during her time in the service.

“We’re just like a family. We stay in touch with each other, we've seen families grow, and it's just been phenomenal,” Floyd said.

She explained this Veterans Day comes with a new sense of pride because her son is now a Marine.

Floyd said, “Just seeing him graduate and Marines, they train hard. Just seeing him in that uniform, just the pride. I’m a Marine mom now!”

The event starts at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Veterans Memorial Park in Tampa. The address is 3602 US301 Tampa, FL.

It's free and open to the public. There will be refreshments, games, resources for veterans, and performances.