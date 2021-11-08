Hillsborough County holding hybrid hearing on redistricting

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County is holding a hybrid public hearing Monday night on the redistricting process.
The meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the County Center building. The meeting is the first of two, with the second scheduled for November 16 at 6 p.m.
Politically boundaries have to be redrawn every 10 years to account for changes in the population.
The meeting can also be viewed virtually at:
Live
- YouTube.com/HillsboroughCountyMeetings
- The county's Live Meetings link, also found in its Newsroom
- The County's HTV channels on cable television: Spectrum 637 and Frontier 22
Recorded
- Hillsborough County's Playback YouTube Channel
- The county's website's On Demand link, also found in its Newsroom
For more information or to sign up to speak at the meeting, click here.