Watch
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Hillsborough County holding hybrid hearing on redistricting

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTS
Covering Hillsborough County
Posted at 5:08 AM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 05:08:32-05

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County is holding a hybrid public hearing Monday night on the redistricting process.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the County Center building. The meeting is the first of two, with the second scheduled for November 16 at 6 p.m.

Politically boundaries have to be redrawn every 10 years to account for changes in the population.

The meeting can also be viewed virtually at:
Live

Recorded

For more information or to sign up to speak at the meeting, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Taking Action Against Domestic Violence Resources and Information