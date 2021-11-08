Hillsborough County holding hybrid hearing on redistricting

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County is holding a hybrid public hearing Monday night on the redistricting process.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the County Center building. The meeting is the first of two, with the second scheduled for November 16 at 6 p.m.

Politically boundaries have to be redrawn every 10 years to account for changes in the population.

The meeting can also be viewed virtually at:

Live



YouTube.com/HillsboroughCountyMeetings

The county's Live Meetings link, also found in its Newsroom

The County's HTV channels on cable television: Spectrum 637 and Frontier 22

Recorded



For more information or to sign up to speak at the meeting, click here.