Hillsborough County, Florida Museum of Photographic Arts team up for seniors

BRANDON — You’re never too old to take up a new hobby; that’s what Hillsborough County Aging Services is trying to share with its clients through its new photography class.

During a recent class in Brandon, seniors were learning how to combine photography and collaging. The days of simply pointing your cell phone at something and pressing click are long gone, according to these instructors.

Cathy Duterte and her husband Pierrick visit senior centers across Hillsborough County sharing their knowledge and love for photography.

“We are semi-retired from the commercial side of it and decided that all the experience we gained over the years we want to give back to the community,” said Cathy.

“Each center has clients that are very creative and just waiting to be gently pushed into getting very successful at it,” said Pierrick.

The classes are part of a collaboration between the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts, which provides the teachers, and Hillsborough County, which provides the students.

WFTS Hillsborough County Aging Services photography classesW

“We’ve always wanted to have a photography class but it was very challenging to find instructors and the cost of the class, so we were excited when this partnership came along,” said Frances Duran Brea with the Department of Aging Services.

The county said a class like this goes a long way when it comes to keeping cognitive skills and memories sharp.

“What we do is teach them to see the world differently, so you get very close to some items, and we bring them props, explain how to layer different levels of images,” said Pierrick.

Tom Rendon can’t wait to take what he learned home with him.

“I love fishing, so this is going with me. I’ll be taking pictures of all the fish I catch,” said Tom, who didn’t even want to attend the class until his wife encouraged him.

“We were at home not doing very much, and when I saw this class on there I was like, ‘I’m going to see what it’s like,’ and it has succeeded my expectations tremendously,” said Celia Rendon.

For more information on these senior photography classes, go to hcflgov.net/aging or call 813-272-5250.