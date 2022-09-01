Hillsborough County Extension teaches locals how to grow their own groceries

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY — As the price of groceries continues to climb, families are looking for alternatives. So this summer, Hillsborough County Extension started a new pilot program that teaches residents all they need to know about growing their own.

From chickens to eggplants, "Grow Your Groceries" shows the community how to be self-sustainable.

Lynn Barber is on vegetable duty, while Allie Williams teaches the ways of the chicken. Then there’s Kimberly Bragg-Armatrout, who is diving into the canning process.

"Our goal is just to have people understand where their food comes from and how it’s grown," Williams said.

The program is helping people like Darlene Goodfellow take a leap towards a fresher way of life.

“It’s really awesome," Goodfellow said. "You don’t have to be an expert, you just have to be slightly informed to get the best results."

Barber said once residents know they have viable soil, then it’s all about what to grow and when to grow it.

“You can go to feed stores or big box stores, and you can purchase vegetables, plants or seeds, but that does not mean it’s a variety that’s necessarily going to be successful in Florida,” Barber said.

When it comes to raising your own chickens, Williams said it’s not always so simple.

“People just don’t understand how the eggs are laid and why there is maybe some troubleshooting issues with the eggs," she said. "So a lot of that can be taught through extension classes."

Bragg-Armatrout demonstrated the best ways to transport your veggies from the garden to the pantry.

“After you grow these wonderful vegetables and you have an abundance of them, what are you supposed to do with them?" she said. "And this is a good idea, learning how to can."

Residents are already walking away feeling confident, knowing that they can be their own grocery store.

“It tastes better when it comes from your own garden too; that’s a big reason that we do it," Goodfellow said.

These teachers also acknowledge you may not necessarily save money with your own groceries, but you can get rich with a new hobby.

“Gardening isn’t just for the produce; it also gets you outside," Barber said. "You can garden with your family and your friends, you can even get a gardening group together and have more fun."

For more information on the program, head to their website.