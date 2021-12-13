Hillsborough County detectives search for vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is searching for the vehicle that they say hit and killed a bicyclist in an intersection and left the scene.

Detectives say the crash happened on Saturday at 11:45 p.m. The vehicle was traveling southbound on Williams Road and hit the bicyclist at the intersection of Williams Road and Old Hillsborough Avenue

Detectives are searching for a 2006-2010 red Jeep Commander with damage to the driver's side and possibly the front end. Authorities believe the driver-side front wheel trims, driver-side front wheel well liner, and the driver-side mirror are missing from the vehicle.

"We are urging everyone to keep an eye out for this vehicle," said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. "This driver fled the scene of the crash. That reckless decision cost someone their life. This victim's family deserves answers."

Anyone with information is urged to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office immediately at (813) 247-8200.

