Hillsborough County detectives locate vehicle involved in hit-and-run

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has located the vehicle of interest they say hit a bicyclist in an intersection and left the scene.

Detectives say the crash happened on Saturday at 11:45 p.m. The vehicle was traveling southbound on Williams Road and hit the bicyclist at the intersection of Williams Road and Old Hillsborough Avenue.

Detectives were searching for a 2006-2010 red Jeep Commander with damage to the driver's side and possibly the front end. Authorities believed the driver-side front wheel trims, driver-side front wheel well liner, and the driver-side mirror was missing from the vehicle.

On Monday night, detectives said they located the vehicle of interest.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office immediately at (813) 247-8200.