Hillsborough County deputy shot in standoff with barricaded person; SWAT on scene

BRANDON, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says a deputy is in the hospital after they were shot during a standoff with a barricaded person in Brandon.

However, authorities said there is no immediate threat to the public at this time.

According to authorities, the person is barricaded in the 1000 block of N. Taylor Road.

The sheriff's office said SWAT, the Crisis Negotiation Team, and K9 teams have also responded to the scene.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Story developing, refresh for updates. Stay with ABC Action News for the latest.