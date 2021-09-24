Watch
Hillsborough County deputy shot in standoff with barricaded person; SWAT on scene

No threat to public, authorities say
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 11:50 AM, Sep 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-24 11:50:31-04

BRANDON, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says a deputy is in the hospital after they were shot during a standoff with a barricaded person in Brandon.

However, authorities said there is no immediate threat to the public at this time.

According to authorities, the person is barricaded in the 1000 block of N. Taylor Road.

The sheriff's office said SWAT, the Crisis Negotiation Team, and K9 teams have also responded to the scene.

Story developing, refresh for updates. Stay with ABC Action News for the latest.

